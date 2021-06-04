George Clooney

Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross for five seasons before exiting the show in 1999. He reprised his role again in 2009 during the show’s final season. The Oscar winner has since starred in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Solaris, Good Night, and Good Luck, the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, Leatherheads, Burn After Reading, The Descendants, Gravity, The Monuments Men and Midnight Sky. The Kentucky native is also an award-winning producer, director and writer. He has produced The American, The Ides of March, Memphis Beat, Catch-22 and Red Platoon. His directing credits include Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Good Night, and Good Luck, which he also wrote. Clooney was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993 before tying the knot again in 2014 with Amal Clooney. George and Amal share twins Alexander and Ella.