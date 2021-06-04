Goran Visnjic

The Croatian actor played Dr. Luka Kovac from 1999 to 2008, becoming a series regular after Clooney’s exit. He then starred in Helen, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Dark Hearts, General, Fatima and The Accursed. Visnjic also appeared on The Deep, Tito, Pan Am, Red Widow, Extant, Crossing Lines, Timeless, Santa Clarita Diet and The Boys. His producing credits include Croatia’s Duga Mracna Noc and General. He’s been married to sculptor Eva Visnjic since 1999. The couple share three children: Tin, Vivien and Vigo. The actor is also the father of daughter Lana, whom he shares with Mirela Rupic.