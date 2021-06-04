Juliana Marguiles

The New York native portrayed nurse Carol Hathaway — who was also the nurse manager and married to Doug Ross (Clooney) — from 1994 to 2000. She made a guest appearance nine years after her departure in season 15’s “Old Times.” Margulies starred in Slingshot, Snakes on a Plane and Beautiful Ohio before appearing on The Sopranos and Canterbury’s Law. She played Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife for seven seasons, from 2009 to 2016, which earned her two Emmys. She then appeared as Kitty Montgomery on Dietland, Dr. Nancy Jaax on The Hot Zone and had a recurring role on Billions. She landed the role of Laura Peterson on The Morning Show in 2021. Margulies produced Canterbury’s Law in 2008 and went on to become a producer on The Good Wife. She cowrote the 2016 children’s book Three Magic before releasing her 2021 memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. The actress married Keith Lieberthal in 2007 and they share son Kieran.