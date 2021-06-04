Laura Cerón

Cerón joined the cast as nurse Chuny Marquez in 1995, starting in the maternity ward before switching to the ER. She then starred in Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, Political Disasters, The Perfect Family, California Winter and Requiescat. The Mexican actress had a recurring role on Shameless and Station 19, in addition to appearing as a guest star on Major Crimes and Firefly Lane. Her theater credits include Each Day Dies With Sleep, Heroes and Saints and Once Five Years Pass.