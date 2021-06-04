Laura Innes

Innes’ Dr. Kerry Weaver appeared in 249 episodes, mainly from 1994 to 2007, starting as the chief resident and eventually becoming chief of staff. After her departure from the hit series, she landed the role of Sophia Maguire on The Event. Innes has also starred in Model Minority, The Good Neighbor and North Star. She had a recurring role on Awake in 2012 and How to Get Away With Murder in 2019. The Michigan native has more than 15 director credits to her name, including The West Wing, ER, Brothers & Sisters and How to Get Away With Murder. She also wrote and produced the short film One Smart Fellow. Innes wed actor David Brisbin in 1988. They share son Cal and adopted daughter Mia.