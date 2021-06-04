Maura Tierney

Tierney’s Dr. Abby Lockhart became a series staple beginning in 1999, later marrying Dr. Luka Kovac (Visnkic). The actress then starred on Rescue Me as Kelly McPhee, The Whole Truth as Kathryn Peale, Ruth & Erica as Erica and had a recurring role on The Good Wife as Maddie Hayward. She also appeared in Beautiful Boy and The Report before playing Helen Solloway on The Affair and landing the role of Fiona McKee on Your Honor. The Massachusetts native has been a producer on three short films, including MaNic, and lent her voice to five different soundtracks. She split from actor Billy Morrissette in 2006 after 13 years of marriage.