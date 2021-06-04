Noah Wyle

Wyle played Dr. John Carter, starring in 254 episodes throughout the show’s 15 seasons, which is the most of any actor on ER. He then appeared in Below the Beltway, Queen of the Lot, Shot and Perfect Citizen. The Los Angeles native starred on Falling Skies as Tom Mason, The Librarians as Flynn Carsen and The Red Line as Daniel Calder before landing the role of Harry Sullivan on Leverage: Redemption in 2021. Behind the camera, Wyle has been a producer — working on Falling Skies, Shot, The Librarians and A Killer Story — and a director. He also wrote two episodes of The Librarians in 2016 and 2017. The Emmy nominee was married to Tracy Warbin for 10 years before they split in 2010. The former spouses share son Owen and daughter Auden. Wyle married actress Sara Wells in 2014. They share daughter Frances.