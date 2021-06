Yvette Freeman

The Delaware native played recurring character nurse Haleh Adams in all 15 seasons. While filming ER, she also starred as Evelyn Smalley on Working. Freeman then appeared in Five Star Day, Hope, The Last Word and Blindfire. She played recurring characters on Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and Orange Is the New Black. The actress is also a producer, director and writer. She has been married to jazz pianist Lanny Hartley since 1996.