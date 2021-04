A ‘Euphoria’ Tease

Following his departure from Grey’s to be on The Last Ship, Dane landed a role as Cal Jacobs on HBO’s racy series Euphoria. He told Deadline that he starts filming season 2 in mid-April.

“I think I don’t start shooting for a couple weeks, but we are. I’m sure we’re going to get this out as soon as we can. We’ve set a pretty high bar,” he teased. “I’m very proud of that show, everybody involved is very proud of that show.”