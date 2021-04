… And What They Spoke About on Set

In-between takes, Dane noted that he and Pompeo spoke about “masks, COVID” and their kids.

“I haven’t seen Chyler in a while, but Ellen I stay in contact with, and just, how are the kids? Kids are good. Small talk,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of time in-between takes because of the protocols and how we had to set it up. So, once we got going, it was almost like a runaway train.”