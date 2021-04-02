Reuniting With Ellen Pompeo …

“It was like I’d never left,” Dane said of filming the ABC series again. “It was a great day at the beach. It was great to see some of the familiar faces and same crew members, and we didn’t skip a beat. I love those people. I spent a significant portion of my life with those people, I’d do just about anything for them.”

After the episode aired, Dane shared a selfie with Pompeo from the episode.

“It was so great to be back with my people. Felt like I’d never left…” he wrote.

The actress replied, “Such a fun day! Love you a lot Eric Dane😘🙏🏻.”