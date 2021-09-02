RHOBH Erika Jayne Accuses ‘RHOBH’ Costars of ‘Torturing’ Her Over Tom Girardi Lawsuits By Sarah Hearon September 1, 2021 Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley. MediaPunch/Shutterstock 4 4 / 4 PK’s Take “There’s no kind way of saying it. He’s a bad guy,” Dorit’s husband told her during the episode. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News