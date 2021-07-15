Couldn’t Have Predicted

Soon after joining Kyle for a walk, Erika broke down in tears.

“Kyle, this is so hard to do. This is so hard. What’s happening is so hard. I’ve never been this overwhelmed and in a place where my hands are literally tied. I could’ve never predicted this f—king s—t. Ever,” she said. “I have such a story to tell and I can’t tell it. It’s not the right time. … I have snot coming out of my nose and I don’t even care anymore. There’s nothing I can do except wait to tell my side of the story. And the feeling of just not knowing and then these huge things being alleged — the feeling of having to defend yourself — it’s just a lonely, lonely place to be.”

In a confessional, she opened up about how her friendships had fallen apart following the allegations, claiming, “Wanna know who your friends are? Go broke. Wanna know who your friends are? Go to jail. Wanna know who your friends are? Ask them to help you bury your body, I don’t know. You’ll find out who’s there for you.”