Don’t Make the Same Mistakes

“One lesson that I’ve learned: When I entered my marriage, I was 28 years old and the power balance was [skewed]. You see what’s happening with me today. Please look at your bank accounts. You have to. Don’t ignore it,” Erika told her fellow Housewives. “I think, too, the more money your husband makes the more he shuts you out. And 22 years later, it doesn’t end up great.”