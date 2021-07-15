For Tom’s Sake
On her walk with Kyle, Erika mentioned that — despite everything — she hopes someone is there for Tom.
“He’s not good,” she said of her estranged husband, noting that she hadn’t spoken to the former attorney since “the day that [she left]” him. “Tom is a proud man. One of the reasons I filed for divorce was the resistance to anything. The resistance to a conversation. The resistance to, ‘Hey, I’ve noticed that you can’t see well.’ … You can’t see. You can’t hear. You’re f—king degrading in front of me and you’re ignoring it.”
Later, she told Kyle that it was "torture" to see him "melt."