For Tom’s Sake

On her walk with Kyle, Erika mentioned that — despite everything — she hopes someone is there for Tom.

“He’s not good,” she said of her estranged husband, noting that she hadn’t spoken to the former attorney since “the day that [she left]” him. “Tom is a proud man. One of the reasons I filed for divorce was the resistance to anything. The resistance to a conversation. The resistance to, ‘Hey, I’ve noticed that you can’t see well.’ … You can’t see. You can’t hear. You’re f—king degrading in front of me and you’re ignoring it.”

Later, she told Kyle that it was “torture” to see him “melt.”