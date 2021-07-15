In the Dark

“You know my new motto: ‘Why not,’” Erika said sarcastically while popping a bottle of champagne with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Lisa. “Here’s to bursting into tears. I’ve been bursting into my own set of tears lately.”

While sitting down to enjoy their drinks, the Rinnavation author asked the singer how she was doing.

“I’m not good. I called my psychiatrist. It’s too much pressure. It’s so painful when you read things about the lawsuit that says my divorce is a sham so I could hide assets. That has big implications and unfortunately people want to believe that,” Erika responded, adding that it makes people feel better to think she “steals from widows and orphans” because she’s been put on a pedestal as a celebrity.

She continued, “There’s a sadistic streak in everybody. Those who know you know that if you’ve never had to deal with anything like this, then of course it’s easy to believe everything that’s put out there.”

After Crystal once again asked if she knew about the lawsuit beforehand, Erika shook her head, adding, “I ask myself what else is coming.”