Not a Dime

“I think I’m the least of his worries,” Erika said when asked why she must deal with the situation alone without financial help from Tom. “And he hasn’t given me one dime since I walked out that door, so this is all on me.”

Later, she mentioned how egregious it was that Tom wanted her to accept financial responsibility after Kyle brought up headlines that alleged he wanted his estranged wife to pay his attorney fees. At the time, Erika couldn’t perform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh yeah, that was great. That’s just him being a f—king ass,” Erika said. “First of all, how? … He’s always made more money than I have. He knows everything, honey. But he’s concerned with himself first. It’s him first.”

When Kyle noted that it seemed like Tom was punishing her, Erika said that he was “down to punish [her] ass all the way down into the ground.”

The caftan designer then asked Erika if she was scared for the future. “Scared for the future? Hell yeah. It’s all I can do just to wake up every day and not want to get back to sleep because it’s just f—ked. There’s no other way to say it. It’s just a disaster. Tom is in the place he’s in, which is his own personal hell, and I cannot help him. … This is the end.”