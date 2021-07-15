Supportive … to a Point

“I can’t believe I’m f—king gonna say this. As much as Tom encouraged me, I think he resented me every step I took forward. Around the time of Chicago, Tom’s view of me had changed. He was like, ‘Who the f—k do you think you are.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about? You gave me the ball and I ran into the endzone with it,’” the Bravolebrity said in a confessional. “He’s not an angel. People don’t know that. They see this husband who’s campaigning for his wife and she’s so great, but at home … it wasn’t that great. I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t think anybody would understand. Because from the outside it looks one way. I’d go to hug him he wouldn’t hug me back. It was another life happening. The outside saw a lot of support, but on the inside there was a lot of conflict.”

Earlier, she noted that she didn’t know what she could’ve done differently in the relationship. “I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out,” Erika said. “I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore.”

Turning to the camera, she recalled, “Two years ago, when I was named in a lawsuit in Arizona, I was like ‘I didn’t do anything.’ When I went home and I was like, ‘What is this?,’ he said, ‘Just bulls—t. Don’t worry about it.’ When I pressed further? ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’ I know how mean and how viscous and how utterly dismissive Tom is. Tom wins. You lose. The end. That’s the way it’s always been.”