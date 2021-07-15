The Discovery
“I can’t answer that,” Erika said after a producer asked her when she first found out about the Boeing lawsuit. “You’re not a lawyer. Why are you named in a lawsuit about his legal career?” the producer continued, to which the Georgia native replied, “That is the answer. That is the question. I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with.”
Later, Erika cried during a Zoom with her friends. “I didn’t do this,” she said.
After Kyle asked her if she was “totally in the dark” on the situation, Erika opened up a bit more regarding the lawsuit’s logistics.
“You have to remember it’s the firm that they’re dragging in,” she added. “They’re suing the firm and I’m being attached to it.”
