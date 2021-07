Amelia Comparison

Lisa’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick (and their 18-year age difference) was a topic again during Wednesday’s episode.

“Guess what? We all fall in love with older men,” Erika said before raising her hand. “But here’s the truth, Amelia’s having a good time, I’m having a bad time. Whatever. It’s life, that’s the way it goes.”