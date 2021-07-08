Happier Now?

“This is a big life change,” she told Lisa and Sutton Stracke. “It went from monstrosity to cute, tiny chic.” Erika subsequently admitted she was happier post-split.

“When you’re not being heard and you’re bringing up real things that need to be talked about and it’s pushed out, there’s only time before you go, ‘You know, what? Wait a minute,’” she explained.

During a confessional, Erika claimed Tom didn’t care about her struggles with depression amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There was never any, ‘Well, Erika what do you think is going on?’ Because remember — what do I have to be depressed about?”