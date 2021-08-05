The Bank

Erika and Kathy Hilton both admitted that didn’t know the basic rules of banking. “I learned how to go to the bank in March,” the Pretty Mess author said. “I didn’t know how to deposit. I never had a debt card. … For 22 years, it was not my life.”

During her conversation with Garcelle, Erika noted that she “didn’t get an allowance” from Tom. When asked whether they shared their funds and homes, she replied, “All of that is kept very far away from me. … Tom was doing all of that, so I’m not privy to any of that.”

During a confessional, she added, “Credit cards. Life was on credit cards and I would get cash from Tom. He always had cash on him.”