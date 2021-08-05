RHOBH

Erika Jayne Claims Tom Girardi Calls Her ‘Every Day’ Amid Divorce, Says ‘I Love You’

By
Erika Jayne Investigator to Use Inconsistent Statements RHOBH Tom Girardi Case MTV Blue Dress Coat Cross
Erika Jayne  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

The Bank

Erika and Kathy Hilton both admitted that didn’t know the basic rules of banking. “I learned how to go to the bank in March,” the Pretty Mess author said. “I didn’t know how to deposit. I never had a debt card. … For 22 years, it was not my life.”

During her conversation with Garcelle, Erika noted that she “didn’t get an allowance” from Tom. When asked whether they shared their funds and homes, she replied, “All of that is kept very far away from me. … Tom was doing all of that, so I’m not privy to any of that.”  

During a confessional, she added, “Credit cards. Life was on credit cards and I would get cash from Tom. He always had cash on him.”

Back to top