The House

During their trip to Kyle Richards’ house in Palm Springs, Erika claimed she and Tom owned a home nearby. She told her costars that she didn’t know the address and had never been to the house.

“I asked about the home or property in La Quinta and I never got a straight answer,” Erika said in a confessional.

After inquiring with the homeowner’s society, the women discovered that the home had been sold in 2018 without Erika’s knowledge.