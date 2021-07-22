Tom’s Health

When asked whether she’s talking to Tom, Erika replies, “Absolutely not. When I left, I left and that’s it. And that hurts too. … That’s very hard because you’re married to somebody for 20 years and you know they’re struggling and you know they’re not in a good place, but I’m actually in some ways very relived. His attorney said that she feels that he is not mentally well. This is something that I have said and no one would listen to me. And maybe finally he can get the help he needs.”

In a flashback to last week’s conversation with Kyle, Erika claims she tried to tell Tom there was something wrong with his sight and hearing: “You’re f—king degrading in front of me and you’re ignoring it.”

“What I was seeing, what I was experiencing, what I was hearing, I was right. Tom was changing, you know, this was over time,” Erika added in a confessional. “When you’re slowing watching someone unravel, that’s a hard time to do.”

During a group dinner later in the episode, Erika told her costars that it’s time for Tom to stop practicing law. “Love him, but it’s time because he’s not well. You’ve got to stop,” she said. ”Tom’s sole identity is being a great lawyer. That’s all he ever wanted to be in life and he put that ahead of everything, everything. These last few years, you know, when I noticed him declining, I think he held on even tighter. I think he was afraid, I think that he was mad because he was mean as f—k.” (Us confirmed in March that Tom lost his law license after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.)