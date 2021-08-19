‘F—k Tom’

“I don’t know if you knew or not. My sister had a kidney transplant, and it went wrong. She had a lawyer, she was supposed to be awarded money,” Garcelle said. “So if what Tom did is absolutely true, then f—k Tom because I know personally what it feels like for someone who is waiting for their compensation for something they went through.”

Erika acknowledged that what is being alleged in the lawsuit is “terrible,” telling her costars, “He will have to pay a price for that if in fact, that’s what happened. I think what has happened to Tom here is he is not mentally capable, and he is in sole control of his firm and I think that it got away from him. I think we are dealing with a man who is diminished capacity, in control, and not doing the right thing. Because if he stole the money, I’d like to know where it is. That’s the truth.”