What’s Next for Erika With the Girls

“I think we are being placed in bad position,” Sutton told her castmates. “I think that we have heard stories that, to me, don’t add up. I left yesterday very concerned and then I started thinking and my alarms went off and red flags started flying everywhere. And I’m like, ‘What have we gotten ourselves into?’ … I have questions. I am not sure how much I want to be around my friend during this time.”

In the trailer for next week’s episode, Erika is in the hot seat and she asks her costars, “Are you guys really that afraid of me?