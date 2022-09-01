Colman Domingo

The Tony award-winner, who plays Rue’s guardian angel-esque NA sponsor, Ali, has worked on numerous productions, including AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and Ava DuVernay’s Selma (2014). “I like the way [showrunner Sam Levinson’s] mind works, so I just trust him,” Domingo told the Los Angeles Times in an August interview.

“So, when he came to me with Ali in Euphoria, it was even presented as, ‘Oh, he’s a small part. He grounds our main protagonist Rue’ — played beautifully by Zendaya — ‘and, you know, we’ll see where it goes.’ I didn’t know that it would take off the way it has. I didn’t know that at all. But I just had a lot of trust and faith in Sam and what he was creating not only for me, but for my peers.”