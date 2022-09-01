Martha Kelly

Kelly, who plays terrifyingly stoic drug dealer Laurie on Euphoria told The Hollywood Reporter in August that she has a “very small emotional range in real life” which actually helped contribute to the role.

“[I thought], ‘I can’t play a child trafficker, I can’t do this,’” she recalled thinking when considering the part. “But [Sam] was so lovely, really kind and down to earth. And then I was like, ‘I have to try. I might be terrible at it, or it might backfire, and the fans of the show might end up hating me, but I have to try it,’ because I liked him so much.”