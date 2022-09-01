Sydney Sweeney

“I love [Cassie] because I feel her pain, I feel her loss, and I feel for her growth,” Sweeney shared in a February 2022 interview with WSJ magazine. “But I’m scared of the choices she makes because sometimes she doesn’t think everything through.”

The Washington native continued: “She has always wanted to be loved, whether it’s from her mom, her sister, her dad, boys, herself, and the part that complicates it is she doesn’t have that love for herself, and she doesn’t know how to achieve it. She thinks it’s through other people, but it’s through herself, and she doesn’t like herself enough to be able to not need other people in her life.”