A Turning Point at the Carnival

Nate and Maddy get into a fight after she embarrassed his family at the town’s carnival during season 1, episode 5. During their confrontation, Nate violently choked Maddy, leaving bruises on her neck. Maddy refused to press charges against her boyfriend after the injuries were revealed. In order to save himself, Nate forced Tyler to confess to the crime. He and Maddy stay together and received cheers from their friends when arriving at the Halloween party in season 1, episode 6.