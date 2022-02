The Truth Is Reveled

Elsewhere in the series, Rue ran away from an intervention, which sent her to Cassie and Lexi’s house. While there, the drug-addicted teen revealed Cassie and Nate’s relationship. “Hey Cass? I have a quick question for you? How long have you been f—king Nate Jacobs?” Rue asked during season 2, episode 5. Cassie immediately broke down as Maddy hurled insults at her best friend.