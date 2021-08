Brace Yourself

In an August 2021 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elordi promised that the new episodes would be mind-blowing. “We’re shooting right now,” he said. “I was filming yesterday, I’m filming tomorrow. It’s insane. It’s just, it’s insane, but it’s like a completely different show.” Compared to his role in The Kissing Booth 3, he added, he is “not so clothed.”