Love Triangles

Ahead of the second season’s return, Zendaya and Schafer teased what fans can expect from the love triangle between their characters and Elliot (Fike).

“There were a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into, and I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” the Marvel star told Variety in January 2022. “But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

Schafer, for her part, noted, “As we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”