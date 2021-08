The Returning Cast

Zendaya and Schafer will be back, as will Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s little sister, Gia. Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Angus Cloud (Fez) and Maude Apatow (Lexi) are all expected to return as well.