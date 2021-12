The Trailer

With the premiere date announcement came a short video that started with Rue dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” before taking a dark turn. The season 2 teaser showed brief flashes of all the teens in some stressful situations.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Rue tells the audience. “But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is — and everyone you love can drift away.”

The trailer ends with someone asking Rue if she’s high.