Who's Coming Back? Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 2

What It’s About?

Not even the cast know the answer. “I have no information, other than my character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly. “So I am very excited about that.” She later added that Gia will become a stronger presence in season 2, telling Elle: “I feel like this season we’ll really get to see who she is outside of just being Rue’s little sister. She will really become her own person and her own character and she really is growing up in the show, which I love.”

Though some fans thought that Rue died in the season 1 finale, Levinson confirmed that she didn’t. “I think Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “It’s not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side, and because I think that there’s a lot more to delve into and unpack in terms of the effects of addiction on Rue and on her family and those around her.”

Sweeney, meanwhile, teased that there’s a lot to come for her character, Cassie. “I can tease that, when you ask about season 2, my heart drops,” she told Stylecaster in April 2021. “In a ‘you guys have no idea what you’re going to watch’ way. Cassie really needs to get her s—t together. I can’t say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can’t believe this is something coming out of someone’s mind.”