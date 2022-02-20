A Possible Pregnancy

Two possible pregnancies may have been foreshadowed. The first being Cassie. After Nate was beaten up on New Year’s Eve, the teen fantasized about living a life and raising a child with Cassie.

The second is Maddy. During episode 3, the character looked at herself in the mirror and said, “I feel like I would look so sexy pregnant.” Later, in episode 6, when Nate was in her room, he put his hand on her stomach after having a conversation with his mom (Rebecca Louise) about not getting her pregnant while they were together.