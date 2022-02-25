Euphoria’s Dominic Fike Agrees With Fan Theory That Elliott is Nate’s Brother

Dominic Fike Is on Board

During a February 2022 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike weighed in on several popular fan theories, including one that speculated that his character, Elliott, could be Nate’s estranged brother.

“I’m not even gonna lie — I saw this one online. And I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads,” the Grammy nominee told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’ I almost called him up and asked him.”