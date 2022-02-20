Rue Has Been Dead the Entire Time

A running theory among the fandom is that Rue has actually been dead for the entire show. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, Zendaya even referred to her character as “an unreliable narrator.”

One Twitter user doubled down on the death theory, writing, “I feel like Rue has actually been dead this whole time by the way she narrates this whole show, it’s all a recap leading up to her own faults which lead to her death in the very end.”