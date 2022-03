Where Is Cal’s Story Heading?

Nate (Jacob Elordi) may have gotten his father arrested, but Cal’s journey isn’t over just yet. “There’s gonna be redemption. I mean, that’s the trajectory he’s on,” Dane explained to Variety in February 2022. “I can’t imagine Cal’s life from solitary confinement. It’s tough to work Cal into the story line when he’s behind bars.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum added that he would love to see his character “repair his relationship” with his son.