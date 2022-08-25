‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Everything to Know So Far

Who Isn’t Returning?

In August 2022, Barbie Ferreira revealed she would not be appearing in season 3 of the HBO Max series.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” the Unpregnant actress, who portrays Kat Hernandez on the first two installments of the show, wrote via her Instagram Story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”