Will Fez and Lexi Get Together?

Even though Fez’s fate still needs to be addressed, many fans are hoping to see his potential romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow) continue to blossom.

Apatow, for her part, explained that she was onboard with the “innocent and sweet” romance going into season 3, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it’s fun.”