James March, ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

James March is near the top of the list when it comes to Peters’ creepiest characters. March is a serial killer and designer of the hotel in the show, which once you step inside the front doors, it’s as if you’re taken back in time. Peters told GQ in July 2018 how he developed the voice for this character, saying he “was watching a lot of William Powell for a 1930s voice.”