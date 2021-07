Ralph Bohner/Pietro Maximoff, ‘WandaVision’

Despite Quicksilver meeting his end in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Peters was cast in WandaVision to bring the character back to life in the most unexpected way. Peters is already familiar with this superhero role, as he played Quicksilver in the X-Men universe. “I’m thrilled, I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel Universe,” he told The Flash TV in March 2021.