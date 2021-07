Tate Langdon, ‘American Horror Story: Murder House’

This character from season 1 of American Horror Story was a breakthrough for Peters’ career. The teen killer was the first of many of Peters’ creepy roles as he became a recurring actor for the horror series. When Peters was cast in the first season, he told GQ that he “didn’t know what it was” and he “didn’t know it would be an anthology series,” all of which he thought was cool and interesting.