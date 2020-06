A.J. Trauth (Alan Twitty)

The Chicago native appeared on House, Bones and Numb3rs after Even Stevens ended in 2003, and also joined the rock band Mavin as their lead singer and guitar player. In February 2014, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Trauth was engaged to actress Leah Pipes. They tied the knot in California 10 months later — but their marriage came to an end in May 2019.