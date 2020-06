Christy Carlson Romano (Renee ‘Ren’ Stevens)

The Connecticut native, who was also the voice of Kim Possible on the Disney animated series, went on to earn a film studies degree from Barnard College. She tied the knot with writer-producer Brendan Rooney in December 2013 and the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, three years later. In February 2019, they welcomed another little girl.