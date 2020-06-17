‘Even Stevens’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shia LaBeouf (Louis Stevens)

The former child star moved on to star in the Transformers franchise in the mid-2000s, and later worked on Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps with Michael Douglas in 2010 and 2014’s Fury with Brad Pitt. He took to performance art, wearing a bag over his head at the Berlin Film Festival in 2014 and live-streaming himself watching all of his movies in 2015. Four years later, LaBeouf wrote a critically-acclaimed, semi-autobiographical film, Honey Boy, describing his relationship with his father. He married English actress Mia Goth in late 2016, but they announced their separation two years later.