Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette season 7 couple, who wed in 2012, share son Fordham and daughter Essex.

“We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage,” JP wrote in October 2020 via Instagram. “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”