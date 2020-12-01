Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone

Three months after Chris told Us exclusively that he had recently received divorce papers from Krystal, the fitness guru announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

Chris wrote via Instagram that the news was “icing on the cake for feeling truly broken.” He explained: “But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So, I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.”